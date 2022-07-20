Huntress acquires security awareness training platform Curricula for $22 million

Huntress, the managed security platform for SMBs, has acquired Curricula, a story-based security awareness training platform that empowers employees to better defend themselves against hackers.

In addition to its core platform, Curricula offers a number of additional features to help businesses build a positively focused security culture – including a gamified phishing simulator, story-based training episodes, custom content creation tools, compliance reporting, and more.

In this Help Net Security video, Marcos Torres, Huntress’ CFO, talks about what this acquisition means for the future of this company.