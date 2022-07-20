Inseego 5G SD EDGE delivers zero-trust networking access to remote workers and sites

Inseego released Inseego 5G SD EDGE for enterprises, a 5G cloud networking solution that delivers networking and security through a 5G network fabric, thereby eliminating the need for complex, expensive, on-premise custom legacy hardware solutions.

The Inseego 5G SD EDGE cloud enables the industry’s first zero trust network access (ZTNA) solution with distributed security and granular IT control designed exclusively for 5G networks. This new solution follows a novel approach to create a thin edge that is cloud controlled and makes digital transformation simple, fast, and affordable for enterprises of all sizes.

The pandemic revolutionized the workplace, and as a result, enterprises worldwide are seeking cost-effective solutions to securely connect their distributed sites and workforce. There has been a lack of innovation regarding this trend, and the current market solutions are not equipped to scale the growing remote workforce. Inseego’s 5G SD EDGE was designed specifically to address this need as it provides a cost-effective solution that can scale quickly into thousands of distributed locations fully controlled by corporate IT security protocols.

Inseego’s 5G SD EDGE solution enables enterprises to deliver better and more secure experiences to their employees and distributed sites, irrespective of their locations.

5G WWAN : Inseego’s 5G SD EDGE leverages Inseego’s entire 5G FWA portfolio and delivers gigabit speeds at the edge over a secure 5G Wireless WAN (WWAN) that can be deployed in minutes anywhere around the world.

: Inseego’s 5G SD EDGE leverages Inseego’s entire 5G FWA portfolio and delivers gigabit speeds at the edge over a secure 5G Wireless WAN (WWAN) that can be deployed in minutes anywhere around the world. Extend corporate Wi-Fi across a distributed enterprise : The solution extends the plug-and-play corporate LAN experience to remote worker homes and distributed company sites, resulting in reliable and secure 5G connectivity at the edge, wherever business happens.

: The solution extends the plug-and-play corporate LAN experience to remote worker homes and distributed company sites, resulting in reliable and secure 5G connectivity at the edge, wherever business happens. Automate and orchestrate processes for simplified, responsive and efficient IT : Corporate IT departments can easily manage and configure network traffic prioritization, device management, and security from a single pane of glass with unified policies and compliance.

: Corporate IT departments can easily manage and configure network traffic prioritization, device management, and security from a single pane of glass with unified policies and compliance. Secure the distributed edge : The Inseego 5G SD EDGE solution extends corporate IT with ZTNA components for the first time into the 5G network fabric, providing inherent security, encryption, tunneling, authentication, threat prevention, and much more.

: The Inseego 5G SD EDGE solution extends corporate IT with ZTNA components for the first time into the 5G network fabric, providing inherent security, encryption, tunneling, authentication, threat prevention, and much more. Cost savings: Most traditional IT networks comprise piecemeal components from multiple legacy vendors, such as SD-WAN, connectivity, security, and networking, resulting in more costly and labor-intensive operation compared with an integrated wireless solution. Inseego 5G SD EDGE integrates 5G, wired connections, security, and networking functions, such as segmentation, traffic prioritization, load balancing, and other features, into a single solution, resulting in lower costs.

“Today, the demand for real-time experiences and tightened security is greater than ever, since business is happening everywhere, not just in the corporate office. When it comes to meeting that demand, a 5G WWAN corporate IT network is far more robust than any wired network for consistent and reliable IT and OT experiences at the edge,” said Ritesh Mukherjee, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Enterprise Networks at Inseego.

“The release of the Inseego 5G SD EDGE cloud networking solution is a major innovation for the IT solutions world, which currently comprises of disparate and modular components that are pieced together by pricey vendors and designed to support a wired world, with wireless considered an add-on for backhaul. Inseego’s innovation brings SD-WAN, ZTNA, bonding of multiple wireless and wired connections, and remote management capabilities to 5G WWAN networks in a simple package for a fraction of the cost of traditional, modular solutions.”

“The number of distributed sites and remote workforces is unprecedented and has affected not only the way we work, but how IT organizations are evolving the corporate IT network. They are seeking to provide the corporate Wi-Fi experience to wherever business happens, which means excellent, reliable connectivity delivering gigabit performance and security beyond encryption that is just as robust outside as it is on-premise,” said Ray Mota, CEO and principal analyst of ACG Research.

“By integrating ZTNA with a robust 5G cloud WAN, Inseego’s 5G SD EDGE solution is transforming enterprise cloud networking for IT organizations. By eliminating the need for reliance on traditional broadband connections, clunky piecemeal solutions, and security that enables risk-appropriate access to resources from any device at any time and from any location, Inseego has made a 5G-enabled enterprise a reality.”

The Inseego 5G SD EDGE solution is currently in trials with Fortune 500 enterprise customers in target markets.