The past, present and future of Metasploit

Metasploit is the most used penetration testing framework. In this Help Net Security video, Spencer McIntyre, Lead Security Researcher at Rapid7, talks about how Metasploit enables defenders to always stay one step (or two) ahead of the game, and offers a glimpse into the future.

McIntyre is a lead security researcher at Rapid7, where he manages the Metasploit Framework’s dedicated research and development team. He has been contributing to Metasploit since 2010, a committer since 2014, and a core team member at Rapid7 since 2019.