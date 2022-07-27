Find out why developers love Pentest as a Service (PtaaS)

Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) allows organizations of all sizes to manage an efficient pentest program with on-demand access to expert security talent and a modern SaaS delivery platform. With integrations into security and development tools and real-time collaboration with pentesters, PtaaS enables modern DevSecOps teams to secure their code faster.

The Cobalt API gives you REST access to orgs, assets, pentests, findings, and events. Cobalt uses API tokens to allow access to various endpoints such as Jira, GitHub, and more.

Test drive Cobalt Pentest as a Service (PtaaS).