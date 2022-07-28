The future of attack surface management (ASM)

The legacy approach to attack surface management falls short of what modern organizations require: contextual awareness. Security teams increasingly suffer from threat intelligence sensory overload while still unable to achieve the visibility they need to protect the organization, its infrastructure, and mission critical digital assets.

Too often, security teams are drowning in a flood of ineffective tools that only provide internal visibility or limited views of owned assets. As a result, they struggle to discover, classify, prioritize, and manage external- assets, which leaves them vulnerable to attack, and defending their organization proactively is a significant challenge.

In this Help Net Security video, David Monnier, Team Cymru Fellow, talks about what lies ahead for attack surface management, the findings from the recent State of Attack Surface Management report, and offers advice for security leaders evaluating existing or potential ASM platforms.