NetDiligence Breach Plan Connect updates provide senior managers with cyber incident response plan

NetDiligence updates their cyber incident response plan solution Breach Plan Connect. Breach Plan Connect (BPC) is a solution for senior managers to develop a cyber incident response plan to help oversee and coordinate their organization’s response to a cyber incident. BPC users can set up an incident response plan within minutes and easily customize it to best serve their particular organization.

This cloud-based software solution is a favorite among many cyber insurance providers, in part, because it allows users to update and access their plan remotely, and coordinate their response to a cyber incident by using the Breach Plan Connect mobile app.

This upgrade Breach Plan Connect includes the following new features and enhancements:

Incident response playbooks

The BPC response plan template serves as a strategic roadmap for your senior managers, helping them guide and monitor the organization’s overall response. BPC now includes tactical guidance for IT/Operations teams for specific types of incidents: ransomware, business email compromise, data loss/exposure, and malware infection. This guidance was developed by a former forensic investigator who now serves as CISO for a major corporation.

One-click access to eRiskHub

Users will now be able to access their cyber insurer’s eRiskHub cyber risk management portal (also powered by NetDiligence) directly from the menu in the mobile app without logging in separately.

Threat intelligence alerts in mobile app

Users will also be notified when authorities like the FBI or CISA issue major cyber threat alerts. Once users log into the mobile app, they will be able to read about the threat and click through to the eRiskHub portal to download the full threat bulletin.

Enhanced security for mobile app

The BPC mobile app is now protected by multifactor authentication (MFA). This update augments the MFA protection already available in the cloud-based version of Breach Plan Connect.