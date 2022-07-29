Strata Identity hires Granville Schmidt as Principal Architect

Strata Identity reported that Granville Schmidt has joined the company as Principal Architect and member of the Office of the CTO. He will be responsible for innovating on and scaling Strata Identity’s cloud-native identity orchestration platform, reporting to Topher Marie, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder.

“Granville is a proven technologist with extensive experience designing cloud-scale architectures that incorporate advanced security, compliance, and privacy capabilities,” said Topher Marie, Chief Technology Officer of Strata Identity. “His expertise makes him ideally suited to help Strata develop, implement and evangelize our technology vision for multi-cloud identity orchestration.”

Granville joins Strata from F5 where he served as an Architect within the Office of the CTO and focused on innovation, standards, and open-source initiatives. Previously, he was Information Security Officer and Founding Engineer at medical technology provider PriorAuthNow (now Rhyme) where he played an instrumental role in taking the software platform from zero-to-one and leading all aspects of security and compliance.

He also served as the Chair of JavaScript Security TG (TC39-TG3) and holds multiple security and privacy certifications including Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP), HealthCare Information Security and Privacy Practitioner (HCISPP), and Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT).

“Multi-cloud architectures are the new normal and have spawned identity proliferation that is causing significant engineering, security, privacy, compliance, and operational challenges,” said Granville. “Strata Identity’s innovative no-code and extensible orchestration platform helps enterprises reign in distributed identity and access complexity. I look forward to helping the company advance the Maverics platform with innovations that solve customers’ evolving identity management problems.”