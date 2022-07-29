Why there is no quick fix for cyber attacks

Cybersecurity threats keep evolving, meaning that most, if not all, organizations could be dangerously exposed as the digital ecosystem develops. While some organizations attempt to identify ways to lower their risk, there is no one-size-fits-all way to avoid the next attack – and for good reason.

Even when equipped with great technology, organizations are still vulnerable to hackers who are studying how to make a breach and discover their weak spot. Companies today are not 100% futureproof, so it’s the investment in people and knowledge that keeps them prepared for future attacks.

In this Help Net Security video, Stefano Maccaglia, Incident Response Practice Manager at Netwitness, discusses how building awareness and investing in people helps prepare organizations for today’s cyber attacks.