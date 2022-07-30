Fastly collaborates with HUMAN to protect customers against fraud and account abuse

Fastly joins forces with HUMAN Security to offer customers bot protection as well as fraud and account abuse prevention to keep cybercriminals out of their online applications and services.

Fastly’s WAF provides a solution with the range of deployment options on the market with flexibility, deployment, and tooling integrations. Now, customers have access to all the benefits of Fastly’s WAF paired with HUMAN’s bot protection and remediation capabilities.

Automated online attacks, also known as bot attacks, can wreak havoc on a business’s bottom line and disrupt digital experiences. Three out of four online attacks today are by bots, including events like account takeover, payment fraud, content manipulation, and more. Bad bots also consume resources and overwhelm organizations, accounting for at least a quarter of all internet traffic. To combat this threat, HUMAN leverages defense to verify the humanity of more than 15 trillion interactions per week for some of the largest companies and internet platforms.

“In response to the rapid growth of bot-based cyberattacks, it was imperative for Fastly to offer our customers a world-class bot detection solution to complement our Signal Sciences-powered Next-Gen WAF,” said Fastly Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Lakshmi Sharma. “HUMAN will not only help safeguard Fastly customers from bot attacks and fraud, but also help increase ROI while decreasing data contamination and cybersecurity exposure. Together with HUMAN, we’re helping our valued customers protect what matters most: their users and their assets.”

“Now more than ever, it’s important for businesses to protect their customers, revenue, and operational efficiencies by safeguarding against cybercriminal organizations that use sophisticated bots as their weapon of choice,” said HUMAN Co-Founder and CEO Tamer Hassan. “As an example of the cyber risks businesses face, a global e-commerce company had implemented a bot management solution to protect its digital purchasing experience, but bots were still getting through – taking over customer accounts. With the implementation of HUMAN’s the Human Defense Platform and Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF, these attacks were stopped, the cybercriminal organization was disrupted, and the customer experience and company’s brand reputation were protected. We look forward to deploying our modern defenses – including internet observability, collective protection, and actionable threat intelligence – to complement Fastly’s sophisticated security suite, resulting in fully protected customers.”

HUMAN has been recognized as a “strong performer” in The Forrester Wave: Bot Management, Q2 2022, and was cited as a strong choice for customers wanting “white glove service and deep expertise in both marketing and security bot attacks.” HUMAN’s capabilities have resulted in several takedowns, including PARETO in cooperation with Roku and Google.

Fastly is a global programmable edge cloud, offering first- and third-party products in security, edge compute, network services, and observability to solve customers’ problems with their choice of tools.