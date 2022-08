CIS-CAT Lite is the free assessment tool developed by the CIS (Center for Internet Security), which helps users implement secure configurations for multiple technologies. With unlimited scans available via CIS-CAT Lite, your organization can download and start implementing CIS Benchmarks in minutes.

With CIS-CAT Lite, you can:

Instantly check your systems against CIS Benchmarks.

Receive a compliance score 1-100.

Follow remediation steps to improve your security.