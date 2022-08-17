Quick Heal collaborates with RevBits to strengthen its cybersecurity portfolio

Quick Heal Technologies has collaborated with RevBits to address the protection need for an on-premise infrastructure of government organisations.

The partnership will help Quick Heal enhance its Seqrite product portfolio while enabling RevBits to expand its market presence in India.

The association also aims to help government organizations that prefer to run their critical systems on-premise rather than in the cloud, thereby ensuring that they operate safely and seamlessly without the fear of cyberattacks.

Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint MD & CTO, Quick Heal Technologies, said, “We are delighted to partner with a leading cybersecurity solution provider like RevBits, well-known for its unique three-phase detection method that can protect businesses even from the most sophisticated attacks. It also complements our existing suite of Seqrite security solutions and will help us further strengthen our Seqrite product portfolio to offer the best cybersecurity solutions to our customers. At Quick Heal, we strive to innovate ourselves in sync with the ever-evolving threat landscape and devise solutions that exactly fit this purpose. We will continue collaborating with more such players to augment our products and services, cementing a leadership presence in the market today, tomorrow and beyond.”

David Schiffer, CEO, RevBits, said, “We are extremely proud to be selected by a company with the size and reputation of Quick Heal. They are the leading EPS provider in India with 80% of the market share, and their solutions are available in more than 40 countries through international offices and thousands of channel partners. The combination of RevBits technology and the reputation and market coverage of Quick Heal Technologies will definitely prove to be a winning combination. Conservative projections point to additional revenue for RevBits of over $10 million ARR over the next three years, with large upside potential”.