Airiam acquires Vantage Point Solutions to assist SMEs with cybersecurity and MSP support

Airiam has acquired Vantage Point Solutions Group. The addition of Vantage Point Solutions Group extends Airiam’s reach as a national cybersecurity provider to small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“Airiam is thrilled to support Vantage Point Solutions Group’s customers with our world-class line of AirProducts and welcome their talented employees into the Airiam family,” said Ohad Jehassi, Airiam’s CEO.

“In addition to enhancing the MSP services they already receive, customers will now have a wider selection of services, including a managed security service provider (MSSP), managed detection and response (MDR), recovery, compliance services, digital transformation, and consulting.”, Jehassi continued.

Vantage Point Solutions Group offers network and IT support, managed IT, help desk, cloud services, VoIP, and website and application development. Through this acquisition, Vantage Point Solutions Group’s Principals Doug Church and Dana Seiler, along with the company’s 18 employees, will join the Airiam team. Church will transition to a Vice President while Seiler will take on a consulting role.

“Vantage Point Solutions Group shares Airiam’s mission to assist SMEs with a full range of cybersecurity and MSP support,” said Church. “As small and midsize businesses become more common targets to threat actors, the addition of cybersecurity is critical to their IT environment. Many don’t have the bandwidth in-house to secure their networks. We’re excited to join Airiam and expand the expertise and solutions our clients require through their suite of AirProducts.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Airiam now stands at 135 employees, providing IT and cybersecurity services to more than 500 companies today. Offices occupied by Vantage Point Solutions Group in Salisbury, Maryland and the DC Metro area will remain open as a part of Airiam.

“Welcoming Vantage Point Solutions Group into Airiam is an exciting opportunity, not just for our company but also for even more small and midsized enterprises who deserve first-class managed IT and cybersecurity. Combining Airiam’s robust AirProducts and experienced consulting services with Vantage Point Solutions Group’s current offerings and hard-working support team will create an even stronger company,” said Airiam’s president, Elliot Luchansky.

“We’re thrilled to see what the future holds for Airiam, our new team members and all of our customers as we continue to create value for them with the best IT management and cybersecurity offerings.”, Luchansky continued.

This announcement comes on the heels of Airiam’s introduction of its suite of AirProducts, a proprietary line designed to deliver technology, cyber protection, and digital transformation services to SMEs. The company plans to continue building upon its success in supporting end-to-end IT and cybersecurity support for SMEs across the United States.