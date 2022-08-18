IronNet partners with CISA to improve nation’s cyber defense

IronNet has entered into an agreement with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to share information from IronNet’s Collective Defense platform to help the agency defend against increased global cyber threats.

“IronNet is proud to collaborate with CISA to strengthen our nation’s cyber defense by deploying our market-leading Collective Defense platform that uses real-time attack intelligence to defend against global cyber attacks,” said General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, Co-CEO and Founder of IronNet.

“IronNet anonymizes this threat-related information to exchange with CISA delivering true Collective Defense while also fostering enhanced public-private situational awareness and analytic collaboration.”, Alexander continued.

With an increase of state-sponsored bad actors targeting various industries, it is more important than ever before that IronNet’s partnership with CISA help establish a collective and coordinated defense against global cyberattacks.

By sharing cyber data and information, CISA can better respond against threats looking to disrupt our “digital” way of life.

The IronNet Collective Defense platform identifies anomalous behaviors that often go undetected by alternative solutions and then delivers actionable attack intelligence to all the other participants in the IronNet community.

Our differentiated platform serves as an early warning system for all participating companies and organizations, strengthening network security through correlated alerts, automated triage, and extended hunt support.