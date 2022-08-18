Stratodesk and Davenport Group collaborate to provide end-to-end IT solutions for enterprises

Stratodesk and Davenport Group have revealed their collaboration. Davenport Group is now included within the Stratodesk Edge channel partner program, which delivers end-to-end IT solutions to organizations nationwide.

This new partnership will give joint customers, especially in the education, health care, state and local government, and manufacturing markets, the benefit of IT solution that covers everything from storage to data security technologies and EUC solutions from Stratodesk NoTouch software.

“We continue our focus as a channel-led company and commitment to providing enterprises across the country and beyond with access to best-of-breed leading technology solutions,” said Emanuel Pirker, Founder and CEO at Stratodesk. “Customers gain competitive advantage through the feature-rich EUC technology solutions offered by Stratodesk’s partnership with trusted technology advisors.”

Since 2001, Davenport Group has provided a portfolio of IT solutions – data center modernization, virtualization, storage, data protection, HCI and client computing – to businesses across North America.

Its years of field experience and certifications in Dell EMC and VMware technologies and recognition as a Dell EMC Certified Titanium Partner and a VMware Enterprise Partner means Davenport Group provides customers real IT transformation. By delivering Stratodesk NoTouch OS as a preferred EUC operating system, Davenport ensures customers now have more secure, hybrid workplaces.

“Working with Stratodesk will enable Davenport Group to enhance our strategic focus on the end-user computing space by making it easier than ever for organizations to self-service within Stratodesk NoTouch OS. Our clients will benefit greatly from this unique capability from the EUC innovator,” said Sonia St. Charles, CEO of Davenport Group.

“Our customers want secure endpoints, user mobility, and ease of management – a critical IT need we meet with Stratodesk when paired with Dell and VMware Solutions. Additionally, as a Dell Technologies Titanium Partner, these latest updates mean our customers can leverage new and existing Dell PCs, laptops, and thin clients – repurposing them with the latest clients from VDI/Cloud vendors to operate like new.”, St. Charles continued.

Davenport Group is the latest addition to Stratodesk Edge – Stratodesk’s channel partner enablement program.

Joint Stratodesk and Davenport Group customers are able to leverage Stratodesk software to enable multiple worksites and mobile workers. This partnership will give organizations a solution that converts their endpoints into centrally managed and secure endpoints capable of delivering seamless user experiences to end users through VMware Horizon.

Stratodesk NoTouch software runs on all an organization’s endpoints regardless of make, model or manufacturer, and it comes preinstalled with all the VDI clients. Companies can gain budget enhancements by removing the need to purchase hardware, while connecting endpoints to their network environment and integrating with other solutions from Davenport Group.