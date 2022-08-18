Veracode launches Velocity Partner Program to help customers with security and development challenges

Veracode has launched the Veracode Velocity Partner Program. The objective of the program is to enable partners to grow their security practice around Veracode’s cloud-native Continuous Software Security Platform, offering opportunities to accelerate deal closure, expand market share, and grow revenue.

The program’s integrated features include demand-generation campaigns aligned to key security initiatives, on-demand sales and technical enablement tools, and a role-based partner training and certification program.

Partners that play a critical role in helping customers make sense of their security and development challenges can take advantage of these features to optimize team performance, improve collaboration, and increase win rates.

With the application security market projected to reach $22.6 billion by 2026, up from $5.5 billion in 2019, secure software is a growing priority for businesses across industries. Designed to help Veracode channel partners address this growing market demand, the Velocity Partner Program combines the capabilities of Veracode’s cloud-native platform with the support of practitioners and demand-generation offerings to establish market services.

“The need for speed and innovation in software development has introduced new complexities and risks for businesses,” said Pete Harteveld, Chief Revenue Officer at Veracode.

“As a proven software security leader, we are relentlessly focused on ensuring customers are equipped to address these challenges. Our trusted partners are key to helping us in our mission. The evolution of the Veracode Velocity Program provides a clear path for our partners to help customers build software more securely at speed as they grow their businesses.”

Three tiers of Veracode Velocity

Through a role-based strategy and approach, partners can engage and collaborate with Veracode to achieve mutual goals and objectives. The knowledge, skills, insights, and practices that partners gain from Veracode enhance their ability to deliver solutions and services.

Divided into three tiers, the program provides structure and a formalized rubric for categorizing partners globally based on their ability to satisfy key requirements.

Level 1- Sprint Partners: All Veracode partners begin at this level and have access to tools, including marketing campaigns and on-demand programs, training and certifications, automatic subscriptions to all partner communications, and online resources via the Partner Community.

All Veracode partners begin at this level and have access to tools, including marketing campaigns and on-demand programs, training and certifications, automatic subscriptions to all partner communications, and online resources via the Partner Community. Level 2- Momentum Partners: Pending previous performance and engagement with Veracode, select partners can leverage custom, plan-based marketing for program investments aligned to ROI goals. Additionally, they have prioritized access to enablement programs and initiatives to drive key performance metrics.

Pending previous performance and engagement with Veracode, select partners can leverage custom, plan-based marketing for program investments aligned to ROI goals. Additionally, they have prioritized access to enablement programs and initiatives to drive key performance metrics. Level 3- Turbo Partners: This tier is by invitation only for market partners that align with key initiatives. These partners participate in joint market planning with quarterly business reviews and exclusive programs, including early access to Veracode products, programs, resources, and content.

Better together

“Optiv’s partnership with Veracode enables us to further develop our trusted ability to advise, deploy, and operate AppSec programs,” said Joshua Dubik, Senior Practice Leader at Optiv.

“Utilizing Veracode’s integrated features, such as training and certification, new demand-generation offerings, and tools and products via the broader marketplace helps us deliver better results for our clients.”, Dubik continued.

Harteveld added, “Our Continuous Software Security Platform is seamlessly embedded into the environments where developers work, making it easy for them to code securely without compromising speed of delivery. ‘Single pane of glass’ reporting and analytics, combined with daily updates to the vulnerability library, ensure customers’ teams supporting every phase of the software development lifecycle can monitor compliance, govern corporate risk, and handle unexpected exploits. Through our platform, partners can provide customers with the reassurance of a flexible and robust software security program that will grow and scale as their requirements evolve.”