We need to think about ransomware differently

In this Help Net Security video, David Mahdi, Chief Strategy Officer & CISO Advisory at Sectigo, talks about how ransomware isn’t solely a malware problem, bad actors want access to your data, so it really is a data security and access problem.

When we look at what ransomware does, it leverages users’ access within an organization to encrypt sensitive files (and often also steal). The authentication given to a user defines the level of damage the hacker will do. A zero-trust, identity-first approach is critical.

To prevent ransomware, you can’t just lock down data, you need a clear method of verifying all identities within an organization, whether human or machine.