Daon collaborates with Neustar to reduce fraud and mitigate call spoofing

Daon announced a partnership with Neustar that enables Daon to provide an integrated solution for deterministic authentication through automatic number identification (ANI) validation.

The solution is designed to reduce fraud and mitigate call spoofing — a method of scamming that undermines trust in the caller ID process.

The partnership with Neustar will augment the Daon IdentityX® library of biometric algorithms with Neustar Authentication Plus and Account Link solutions. These solutions provide deterministic and probabilistic device and phone number identity proofing before the call is connected, providing contact centers the ability to provide a frictionless authentication experience.

By integrating Neustar’s communication solutions, phone calls and devices used to make those calls will undergo real-time inspection to ensure accurate, secure caller-to-agent contact through ANI validation and ANI match. The partnership will save customers time and cost by significantly reducing agent-led verification.

Neustar solutions leverage both ANI validation and matching to validate whether a call is coming from the device that owns the number or via a phone number match to a referenceable database. The process is completed almost instantly as calls reach the IVR through a passive process that doesn’t require active participation by the caller.

“Customer contact centers are a critical engagement and trust point, and businesses must balance a seamless customer experience with strong authentication and validation,” said Ralph Rodriguez, President & CPO at Daon. “By incorporating Neustar’s ANI validation and matching technology into our IdentityX contact center solution, we are better able to protect our customers from the onslaught of fraudsters. We want to provide our customers with solutions they can trust, and this partnership allows us to do just that.”

According to YouMail’s Robocall Index, in May 2022, call spoofing averaged 4.1 billion calls a month over the past year, equating to about 1,500 calls per second. Criminals often use call spoofing to replace their calling number with the number of a real customer. ANI matching and ANI validation work together to ensure a spoofed number will not be matched to a customer’s account.

“Over the years, call spoofing has increased substantially, impacting both the customer experience and cost centers for many businesses,” said Tom McNeal, Vice President and General Manager of the Public Sector and Partner Channel at Neustar. “The partnership with Daon provides our mutual customers a more comprehensive and powerful solution to mitigate the damages of inbound call fraud by adding passive voice authentication to the workflow seamlessly enabling contact center representatives to focus on the needs of that customer instead of having to challenge their authenticity.”