Adlumin promotes Jim Adams to CRO

Adlumin has promoted Jim Adams as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Adams will be responsible for helping lead the company to its next phase of growth and oversee all sales, strategic partnership efforts and customer experience.

Previously as the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Channels at Adlumin, Adams spent the last two years developing the Adlumin Advantage Partner-Led Program and deliverables, defining go-to-market strategies and executing value-based initiatives including joint selling, marketing and enablement.

“Jim’s leadership, professionalism and expertise have taken Adlumin to new heights and built an exemplary business and go to market motion,” said Robert Johnston, CEO of Adlumin.

“His promotion speaks to Adlumin’s long-term strategy of building an executive team full of talented, industry experts that will continue to lead our explosive growth.”, Johnston continued.

Adams has 25 years of experience in IT with a focus on monetizing global partnerships as well as channel programs and execution. Since joining the Adlumin team, the company’s growth revenue has increased by 436 percent and the partner program includes many partners ranging from MSPs, MSSPs, value-added resellers and system integrators.

“Adlumin’s approach and position in the market is unlike anything that is being done in the industry today and it is an honor to play a role in amplifying the company’s growth and momentum,” says Jim Adams, CRO of Adlumin.

“As we look into the future, I look forward to continuing to enable our partners and customers to achieve their business objectives and further accelerate the global success of our managed detection and response platform.”, Adams continued.

The company has experienced growth and expansion. It has invested time, hard work and expertise into building a platform that allows corporate organizations to illuminate threats, eliminate risks and command authority. Adams will work closely with leadership to ensure that the company’s mission and growth projection remain the top priorities.