Elastic appoints Ken Exner as CPO

Elastic has appointed Ken Exner as chief product officer (CPO) effective August 29, 2022.

Exner will be responsible for leading engineering, product management, and product design, with a focus on enhancing the Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions and delivering a cloud service to Elastic customers. Exner will report to Elastic CEO Ash Kulkarni.

Exner brings three decades of experience leading product and engineering teams. Prior to joining Elastic, he spent 16 years at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he built and managed dozens of products used by millions of customers worldwide.

Most recently, Exner served as vice president and general manager of AWS Developer Tools, where he ran a portfolio of more than 30 products. He holds a bachelor of science degree from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

“Ken is a deeply experienced leader with a proven track record of managing a broad product portfolio and delivering cloud services at hyper-scale,” said Ash Kulkarni, CEO, Elastic.

“I’m excited to welcome Ken to Elastic, and I look forward to seeing his product and cloud expertise put into action as we continue to accelerate our cloud-first business strategy, and strengthen our relationships with all of our cloud partners.”, Kulkarni continued.

“Helping customers gain actionable insights from data is increasingly important in a world of ever-increasing volumes of data, and I am impressed with the technology that Elastic has built to power solutions in enterprise search, observability, and security,“ said Ken Exner.

“I look forward to leveraging my experience running large-scale cloud services to help work towards making Elastic one of the next great technology platforms.”, Exner continued.