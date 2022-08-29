The complexity of modern aircraft cybersecurity

Modern aircraft are more connected now than they ever have been. The results have been rewards like faster flight turnarounds, greater fuel efficiency, and more comfortable and enjoyable passenger experiences. Underpinning all of this technology, however, is operational technology: the digital components inside aircraft that allow the sensors and actuators inside of them to interact with one another and fly passengers safely.

This operational technology was designed in an era with safety and reliability at the forefront of the engineers’ minds, but not necessarily with cybersecurity.

In this Help Net Security video, Josh Lospinoso, CEO at Shift5, talks about modern aircraft and some cybersecurity concerns that arise as a result of modern technology within these aircraft.