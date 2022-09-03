Skyhigh Security appoints John N. Stewart as Executive Advisor

Skyhigh Security has appointed John N. Stewart, angel investor and President at Talons Ventures, as Executive Advisor. Stewart will help shape the market product strategy for Skyhigh Security as it continues to evolve its Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio, which protects sensitive data regardless of where it resides.

“Skyhigh Security’s business has experienced incredible momentum since its launch, reflected in the quality of talent that has joined the company over the last several months,” said Gee Rittenhouse, CEO, Skyhigh Security.

“As an advisor, John will play a critical role in solidifying Skyhigh Security’s position as an industry leader in Security Service Edge, which is foundational for building a true Zero Trust architecture. We’re pleased to welcome such a creative and experienced individual like John on our team.”, Rittenhouse continued.

Stewart brings three decades of experience in the security industry, has been a long-time investor in technology companies, and is currently an angel investor with Talons Ventures.

In 2020, Stewart left his role as Senior Vice President, Chief Security and Trust officer for Cisco, to work in an advisory capacity for disruptive startups. Passionate and well-versed in multiple areas of cybersecurity, he has sat on numerous boards, including RedSeal, Blackpoint Cyber, SpyCloud, Vaultree and CodeDx.

“It’s my honor to work with such an impressive company, especially at such a pivotal time of growth for Skyhigh Security,” said Stewart. “Our industry makes such an impact on the world, and I’m thrilled to contribute, innovate and rapidly grow market share in the new market category defined as SSE.”

Stewart has also served in strategic roles in the government sector. During the Obama administration, he was a member of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Commission on Cybersecurity. In addition, he served with the Australian Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Cyber Security Review panel.

Skyhigh Security’s new board, which launched in March, includes Marc Bala, Managing Director, Symphony Technology Group; William Chisholm, Managing Partner, Symphony Technology Group; Rajiv Gupta, former Founder, Skyhigh Networks; and Gee Rittenhouse, CEO, Skyhigh Security.