Titan Security Group acquires Prudential Security to expand its service footprint

Titan Security Group has completed the acquisition of the security staffing operation of Prudential Security, a security solutions provider based in Taylor, Michigan. Titan is a portfolio company of Quad C Management.

“We are very excited to welcome the Prudential team to the Titan family,” said Dave Pack, CEO of Titan.

“Our organizations are very complementary, with shared values, culture, and focus on providing a high level of service to our clients and team members. Together, we are better positioned to be a leading regional provider of high-end security services.”, Pack continued.

Titan’s acquisition of Prudential adds over 700 team members to the Titan brand and expands their existing service area to 14 states including Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Alabama, Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

“This is an exciting collaboration,” said Pack. “Our acquisition strategy is to identify like-minded companies, such as Prudential. Applying our combined talent and resources will lead to new opportunities for our clients and team members.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Security ProAdvisors represented Prudential Security in the transaction.