Aptum appoints Mark Millar as CFO

Aptum has appointed Mark Millar to the role of Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Millar will be responsible for financial reporting and planning, decision support and financial operations. He will also contribute to the ongoing execution of the company’s corporate strategy, as a key member of the executive leadership team.

Millar is an experienced financial executive with more than 30 years of experience in various financial roles, and more than 15 years of experience serving as a CFO.

He has led numerous mergers and acquisitions and has experience in scaling growth companies. In particular, he has worked with various technology and Software as a Service (SaaS) organizations. He most recently served as the CFO for Tier1CRM.

Prior to this, Millar worked with companies including Gavel and Gown Software, North Plains, Syncapse and Platform Computing.

“We are pleased to announce Mark as a new member of our executive leadership team,” said Susan Bowen, Aptum’s CEO and President.

“His extensive experience in financial operations and his understanding of the technology business landscape will benefit not only our organization, but also our customers. We know our team is fully supported as we continue providing complete solutions to our customers so they can maximize the value of their technology investments.”, Bowen continued.

“Aptum’s history in the market speaks for itself, and I’m excited to join the team,” Millar said.

“As Aptum continues to solve complex business problems for organizations with its leading cloud and global network solutions, I look forward to contributing to the company’s roadmap and goals.”, Millar continued.