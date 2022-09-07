eBook: 4 cybersecurity trends to watch in 2022

With the rapid acceleration of cloud usage and digitized systems, a host of new security concerns are likely to emerge in the new year. Growing threats around network defense, data protection and multicloud strategies are dominating the security conversation, while cybercriminals have become faster, smarter and more discreet than ever before. It’s crucial that businesses, government agencies, schools and other organizations stay mindful of the latest predictions.
4 cybersecurity trends to watch in 2022 eBook topics include:
- The rise and evolution of ransomware
- How to protect your hybrid workforce
- Preparing for new data regulations
- Upgrades for your cloud security
