Accenture Federal Services expands leadership team with two new appointments

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture, announces new roles for two executives following the retirement of Chief Operating Officer, Kenny Mitchell. Ron Ash will serve as the new Chief Operating Officer and Elaine Beeman will assume the responsibilities of Chief Leadership Officer.

Ron Ash has held a wide range of roles at AFS, most recently as the company’s Safety & Citizen Services Portfolio lead. Ash previously served as the Client Account Lead for both the Department of State and Department of Justice, in addition to leading the Strategy & Consulting Growth Platform.

Ash began his career with Accenture, serving clients in multiple industries focused on Supply Chain Transformation. Ash has been integral in shaping and driving AFS’s I&D priorities and is a supporter of the company’s Hispanic American Employee Resource Group.

“I’m immensely excited to step into the Chief Operating Officer role to accelerate our strategic priorities and help our clients achieve mission success,” said Ash.

“I also look forward to supporting the talented and diverse people at Accenture Federal Services to advance in their careers. This is truly an outstanding opportunity.”, Ash continued.

As Chief Leadership Officer, Elaine Beeman’s responsibilities will focus on employee experience and succession planning, collaborating closely with AFS’ Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, Portfolio Leads, and the I&D Council to advance leadership development efforts.

Beeman will also continue to lead the company’s Civilian Portfolio. Beeman joined AFS in 2009 and served as Management Consulting Business Lead before stepping into the Civilian Portfolio Lead role, where she has championed career development, employee development, and I&D initiatives.

“Leadership development is a fundamental part of building an exceptional workplace for our employees,” said Beeman.

“I look forward to coaching, mentoring, and inspiring the extraordinary talent within Accenture Federal Services to take the company’s growth to the next level.”, Beeman continued.

Kenny Mitchell recently announced his retirement after 40 years of extraordinary service to Accenture, including the last two with Accenture Federal Services in the role of Chief Operating Officer.