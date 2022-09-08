Elevate Security delivers risk-adjusted security controls at the individual worker level

Elevate Security has unveiled new SaaS offerings building on Elevate’s cyber risk intelligence capabilities to deliver risk assessments, visibility to company-wide internal cyber risk, and the ability to deliver risk-adjusted security controls at the individual worker level.

No other technology delivers Elevate’s detailed user risk analysis, which is based on millions of independent data points.

While many organizations have implemented external security measures, the need for aggressive management of internal threats is now taking prominence.

Several recent research reports point to Worker Risk as the new leading cause of cyber attacks, including the current headline grabbing spikes in malware, ransomware, and supply chain attacks.

According to Verizon’s 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report, “82% of breaches involved the human element. Whether it is the use of stolen credentials, phishing, misuse or simply an error, people continue to play a very large role in incidents and breaches alike.”

Elevate addresses workforce risk by integrating data feeds across the organization and beyond to create an individual risk score, much like a credit score, for each worker.

Risk factors such as worker susceptibility to phishing, sensitive data handling, safe browsing, password management are combined with demographics and other characteristics to form an constantly updated Human Risk Score.

In addition to visibility, tight integration with security controls allows Elevate’s Human Risk Score to inform every aspect of an organization’s security posture – from zero trust to data protection and more.

In this way, controls can be adjusted to individual risk, protecting high risk individuals, and the organization itself, from predatory attacks aimed at workers, while ensuring productivity across the entire workforce.

Formulated to address unintentional user risk, the Elevate platform:

Identifies risky users & predicts when and how attackers will go after them

Applies risk-based controls to protect them and the organization

Automates personalized feedback to users and managers

“The inspiration for Elevate’s unique approach grew out of our own frustration identifying and deterring high risk workers,” stated Elevate CEO, Robert Fly.

“Our customers are now benefiting across security operations, governance and risk management, insurance, and strategy. Today’s announcement helps further address growing customer demand with easy to implement out-of-the-box solutions tailored for specific situations and cyber maturity levels.”, Fly continued.

The new offerings are designed for rapid implementation, and support phased rollout across the enterprise. They include:

Elevate Assess – a technical risk assessment service that not only reports on individual and organizational risk, but also offers benchmarking data enabling customers to gauge their risk levels against industry peers and prioritize time and resources to best reduce risk.

Elevate Monitor – an annual service providing visibility into workforce risk, Elevate Monitor offers continuous monitoring of workforce user risk and ongoing peer comparisons that help enterprises track progress against industry benchmark goals.

Elevate Protect – an annual service that identifies and responds to an organization’s highest risk users, providing security operations teams with the visibility and risk scoring necessary to zero in on the most likely source of the next security incident, and stop it before it starts.

In addition to enterprise implementations, the cyber insurance industry, which has grappled with rising claim liabilities, can now leverage Elevate cyber risk quantification to fortify their partnerships as cyber risk consultants and advisors, leading to more informed underwriting decisions, and more profitable cyber risk portfolios.