Coding session: Introduction to JavaScript fuzzing

JavaScript is widely used in backend and frontend applications that rely on trust and good user experience, including e-commerce platforms, and consumer-apps. Fuzz testing helps secure these applications against bugs and vulnerabilities that cause downtime and other security issues, such as crashes, DoS and uncaught exceptions.

In this session, you will learn about:

Fuzzing and modern fuzz testing approaches.

Use cases and common challenges of fuzzing JavaScript applications.

How to detect DoS vulnerabilities and uncaught exceptions with Jazzer.js, a coverage-guided fuzzer for Node.JS and the whole JavaScript ecosystem.

All code examples and tools we use are open-source and easily accessible via GitHub and npmjs.

You can attend the live session or watch the recording, just register here.