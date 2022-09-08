In July 2022, one third of all malware downloads came from cloud apps. The overwhelming majority of the downloads were trojans, a type of malware that is disguised as legitimate software. If you were to download and run a trojan, you would typically end up infected with other malware such as info stealers, backdoors or ransomware. Attackers are successful using cloud apps to deliver malware because cloud apps are so popular.

In this video for Help Net Security, Raymond Canzanese, Threat Research Director at Netskope, talks about the top apps for malware downloads.