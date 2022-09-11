CyberLink and MediaTek join forces to provide AI solution for facial recognition AIoT apps

CyberLink has integrated its AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe, in MediaTek’s new AIoT platform, Genio.

The pairing of FaceMe’s engine with the Genio platform gives the market an AI solution for facial recognition AIoT applications.

Edge computing for facial recognition with low latency

CyberLink’s cross-platform AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe already supports numerous operating systems and is optimized for IoT and AIoT platforms.

With the recent MediaTek’s Genio 1200 integration, FaceMe further provides IoT/AIoT developers and system integrators precise facial recognition capabilities for deployment across various industries and use cases, including security, access control, public safety, smart banking and smart retail.

By bringing compute power to where the data is collected, edge computing provides rapid recognition times (within milliseconds), low latency, privacy and security, scalability, improved neural networks, and more efficient use of network bandwidth.

An integration for robust and scalable AIoT facial recognition

MediaTek Genio is a platform stack for the AIoT, encompassing power-efficient chips, open platform software development kits (SDKs), a complete set of AI model fine tuning tools, and technical support.

As the flag-ship chip in the Genio family, Genio 1200 is designed for AIoT products and their edge processing needs.

With a chipset combination of CPU, GPU, and AI Processing Unit that maximizes AI capabilities, it meets the multimedia performance and power efficiency needs of AI facial recognition technology like FaceMe.

As a result, the FaceMe-Genio 1200 integration has already produced results on Android devices.

“AI-driven applications are at the forefront of innovation, and our mission is to provide the MediaTek Genio AIoT platform to drive the latest and greatest technologies at the edge,” said Richard Lu, Vice President of MediaTek’s AIoT Business Unit.

“We are looking forward to seeing what kind of incredible new experiences arise as a result of CyberLink’s facial recognition capabilities powered by Genio 1200.”, Lu continued.

“As AIoT and the number of use cases continue to grow, the market will demand higher-performing and more power-efficient solutions for their AI purposes,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink.

“Our partnership with MediaTek couples Genio’s AI-enhanced hardware capabilities with FaceMe’s quick, reliable, and accurate facial recognition engine to meet these demands.”, Huang continued.