INFINIQ launches Wellid to anonymize personal information in real-time

INFINIQ has introduced a data anonymization solution that automatically detects and anonymizes all identifiable faces and license plates in videos and images captured.

It can blur out or use Deepfake technology to anonymize personal information in real-time with over 99% accuracy on a large scale.

The solution can be installed into the built-in logging system of a data logging vehicle or in various other ways including on-premises, cloud, restful API, and embedded software.

“Protecting personal information in the vast amounts of data collected for autonomous driving is one of the difficulties automotive companies faces,” Park Jun-Hyung, CEO of INFINIQ said.

“With stricter data privacy rules, companies such as the EU’s GDPR and the California CCPA in the US, are looking for ways to implement data protection measures for data collection and annotation. The challenge is how to accomplish this efficiently and cost-effectively. This is where Wellid, the data anonymization solution, comes in.”, Jun-Hyung continued.

Wellid was showcased at the Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose which was held from 7~9th September. Automotive, sensors, and AI model developing companies were interested in how they can incorporate the solution into their products and workflows.

INFINIQ intends to provide Wellid to various global customers as it is a proven solution used in many projects of government agencies and automotive companies in Korea.

At the expo, INFINIQ also introduced its all-in-one data service platform called ‘DataStudio.’ It provides data collection, anonymization, and annotation services in all domains including autonomous driving, retail, security, smart city, robot, and healthcare.

It is based on the DataOps framework which allows data reuse and fast data discovery resulting in time and cost savings for AI development.