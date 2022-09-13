NexPlayer integrates Verimatrix Streamkeeper and Watermarking to boost its anti-piracy capabilities

Verimatrix has unveiled that NexPlayer has integrated its NexPlayer multi-screen player SDK with the Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM platform as well as its accompanying Verimatrix Watermarking tools to help further protect its customers’ valuable entertainment content.

Acclaimed for efficiently addressing issues of complexity, security and video quality, NexPlayer works with any device, including Android, iOS, Smart TVs such as Samsung, Hisense and LG, game consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation, Unity games and HTLM5 browsers.

It offers code control that ensures viewers enjoy the highest quality, secure and reliable playback experience. In June 2021, Verimatrix announced an initial integration with the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System and the Verimatrix Multi-DRM Core solution, the predecessor to today’s Verimatrix Streamkeeper.

Announcement marks the notable progression of the partnership and additional security enhancements soon to be available through the integration.

Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM delivers studio endorsed practices for content protection, with focus on ensuring video viewer experiences.

An adaptive cybersecurity tool that goes beyond DRM, Streamkeeper allows video service providers to manage revenue risk in a world of continuously changing threats.

By harnessing the power of both Streamkeeper and its Watermarking tools, NexPlayer customers will be able to use both client and server-side watermarking that secure the entire path of video consumption spanning nearly all platforms.

With protection during post-production and distribution, video service providers and others can identify piracy and shut it down in moments.

“NexPlayer has been partnering with Verimatrix since the early days of the OTT industry, securing together some of the most popular OTT services. We are very proud to continue this partnership, bringing it to the next level,” said Carlos Lucas, CEO at NexPlayer.

“We will certainly continue our strong collaboration with Verimatrix by combining our technologies to serve together the most premium video service providers worldwide.”, Lucas continued.

“Verimatrix is pleased to announce the evolution of this integration partnership with NexPlayer, as it further validates the demand for content protection solutions that instill unmatched confidence while also enabling a speedier time to market with super secure streaming content such as live sports, premiere movies and even content inside video games,” said Sebastian Braun, senior director of product management at Verimatrix.

“This use of Streamkeeper and Watermarking brings video service providers a uniquely powerful ability to detect pirated streams as well as their origin across OTT networks and even securely employ multi-camera angles for events.”, Braun continued.