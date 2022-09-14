CIS Critical Security Controls v8

The CIS Critical Security Controls (CIS Controls) are a prioritized set of safeguards to mitigate the most prevalent cyber-attacks against systems and networks. They are mapped to and referenced by multiple legal, regulatory, and policy frameworks.

CIS Controls v8 has been enhanced to keep up with modern systems and software. The movement to cloud-based computing, virtualization, mobility, outsourcing, work-from-home, and changing attacker tactics prompted the update and support of an enterprise’s security as they move to both fully cloud and hybrid environments.