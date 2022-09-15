LogRhythm names Gary Abad as VP of Global Channels

LogRhythm has appointed Gary Abad as VP of Global Channels. Abad joins LogRhythm as an accomplished channel sales leader with 25 years of experience in Senior Channel leadership positions with Trustwave, Ivanti, Meru Networks (acquired by Fortinet), Kaspersky Labs, and F5 Networks.

Abad has extensive experience in having a successful track record of sales development and results, with the ability to build stong channel sales organizations and worldwide partner programs.

He has also led large and complex teams in the technology industry selling hardware, software, cloud, and security solutions and professional services.

“Having first started at LogRhythm back in 2015, I’m thrilled to be rejoining the company’s strong team of experts and impressive senior leadership team,” said Abad.

“LogRhythm continues to gain more momentum every year and I am looking forward to driving channel revenue and expanding the reach and benefits of LogRhythm’s solutions to new channels and key partnerships.”, Abad continued.

At LogRhythm, he will be responsible for growing the company’s global channel partner program, increasing the channel’s LogRhythm market penetration, and providing LogRhythm’s partners with support as they address increasing customer demand for cyber security solutions.

“As LogRhythm MSSP Partner of the Year, Avertium collaborates with LogRhythm to deliver the best cyber defense operations in security,” said Jeff Schmidt, CEO of Avertium.

“We are excited to continue our collaboration alongside Gary to meet the evolving threats that face our customers.”, Schmidt continued.

This new appointment validates LogRhythm’s mission to continue meeting the needs of its customers and extending its position as an industry leader.

LogRhythm’s leadership is focused on providing a platform for end-to-end threat lifecycle management that makes it easier for customers to detect, investigate and neutralize attacks in this ever-changing threat landscape.

“Abad brings significant experience to our executive team and shows a passion for the direction that LogRhythm is headed in building trust with customers through continuous innovation,” said David Kluzak, CRO of LogRhythm.

“With his background, we have no doubt Abad will grow our world-class channel sales teams and drive valuable new partnerships.”, Kluzak continued.