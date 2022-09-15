6 key challenges technologists are facing today

Every organization that interacts with customers or consumers via web and mobile applications, and also as they transition to a hybrid workspace, means that they are interacting with more tools, cloud services, on-prem services, SaaS tools and interfaces. This creates a challenge for IT professionals to be able to provide a top-notch experience that the consumers are looking for.

In this Help Net Security video, Gregg Ostrowski, Executive CTO at AppDynamics, talks about six key challenges that technologists are facing today, that are keeping them to reaching their full potential in the face of rapid digital transformation.