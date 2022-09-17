Postman 10 improves API governance and security

Postman has released Postman v10, offering new features around API governance and security, as well as expanded capabilities in collaboration and integration—and higher productivity.

Postman continues to deliver on its core themes of productivity, quality, and governance while bringing to life its vision of an API-first world.

With APIs as the building blocks of modern software, business users are increasingly embracing APIs. Investments into APIs will increase or remain the same at organizations over the coming 12 months, according to 89% of respondents in Postman’s 2022 State of the API Report, which surveyed more than 37,000 API professionals.

Postman now makes it easier to build, consume, and collaborate on APIs, whether as independent developers, cross-functional teams in a global enterprise, or even different companies.

“With this evolution of Postman, we continue our mission to grow and innovate alongside our community and customers who have adopted an API-first mindset,” said Ankit Sobti, co-founder and CTO of Postman.

“API-driven development continues to generate economic value across organizations of every size and mission. From solo entrepreneurs, developers, and students to nonprofits and the world’s largest brands, 20 million users around the world look to the Postman API Platform to bring delight to their work while increasing productivity and meeting the highest of development standards.”, Sobti continued.

New and improved features available now on the Postman API Platform support a range of development needs while following Postman’s core enterprise themes, including:

Productivity:

Native Git support: Developers can now integrate Postman’s API Platform with their Git source code repository, enabling multi-user, multi-branch collaboration

Developers can now integrate Postman’s API Platform with their Git source code repository, enabling multi-user, multi-branch collaboration Partner Workspaces: Postman’s Partner Workspaces provide a shared, secure, access-controlled space where organizations can invite partners to collaborate and build products and services with their APIs

Postman’s Partner Workspaces provide a shared, secure, access-controlled space where organizations can invite partners to collaborate and build products and services with their APIs A new version of the Private API Network: Postman’s Private API Network provides a catalog for all APIs, enabling discovery and reuse capability. Postman makes the Private API Network even more powerful with support for collections and workspaces.

Quality:

Test Automation using Postman CLI: The Postman command line interface provides extensibility to integrate with continuous integration and build systems. Developers can fetch collections and environments, complete governance checks and tests, and execute them directly in the command line–and results sync with their Postman instances.

The Postman command line interface provides extensibility to integrate with continuous integration and build systems. Developers can fetch collections and environments, complete governance checks and tests, and execute them directly in the command line–and results sync with their Postman instances. Postman for gRPC: Postman natively supports gRPC as part of its continued support for both standard and emerging API frameworks, including REST, SOAP, WebSockets, and GraphQL.

Governance:

API Security: Postman API Security helps companies provide security guidelines and rules to developers on the same platform where they are designing, building, testing, and deploying their APIs without requiring the developer to change existing workflows.

Postman API Security helps companies provide security guidelines and rules to developers on the same platform where they are designing, building, testing, and deploying their APIs without requiring the developer to change existing workflows. API Governance: With API Governance, developers can discover rulesets earlier in the API lifecycle, improve the quality of their APIs, and give organizations visibility into how well APIs are meeting standards, postures, and guidelines.

“Large enterprises are struggling to build and manage thousands and thousands of APIs, which in turn requires thousands of developers,” said Abhinav Asthana, co-founder and CEO of Postman.

“Postman makes everyone’s task easier by delivering solutions that scale, from integrated security and governance rules to automated testing and collaborative workspaces, all within a single platform.”, Asthana continued.