Phosphorus and EverSec Group collaboration expands xIoT security throughout the US

Phosphorus has joined forces with EverSec Group. The cybersecurity solutions provider and security advisor to many of the world’s largest brand names will act as a value-added reseller (VAR) for Phosphorus in the U.S. market.

The new partnership will see the two companies jointly delivering a new generation of xIoT security solutions in the U.S. to meet growing enterprise demand for xIoT attack surface management and remediation capabilities.

“This exciting collaboration with a proven solution provider will allow us to expand our footprint and deliver cutting-edge xIoT security to more companies across the U.S.,” said Obbe Knoop, Chief Revenue Officer of Phosphorus.

“EverSec’s proven expertise in the emerging security landscape is of great value to us as we gear up for record growth this year.”, Knoop continued.

Phosphorus’s Extended Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is the automated security platform capable of delivering xIoT Attack Surface Management, xIoT Hardening and Remediation, and xIoT Detection and Response to the full range of IoT, OT, and Network-connected devices—spanning both new and legacy devices.

This enables large organizations to scale xIoT technologies (which often amount to millions of devices per organization) without having to add any additional employees to secure them.