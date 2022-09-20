A recent research found an increase in attacks across all the most targeted industries and organizations, including education, healthcare and finance. Attacks on critical infrastructure in particular have quadrupled. It is clear that the goal of theses cyberattacks is less about pure financial gain and more about disruption, damage, and about creating chaos.

In this Help Net Security video, Fleming Shi, CTO at Barracuda Networks, talks about the rise of attacks on critical infrastructure and how organizations are responding to them.