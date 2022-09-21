EndaceProbe 2100 series allows SoC teams to defend the branch and edge locations

Citing the importance of increased visibility before, during, and after a cybersecurity incident, Endace announced a new series of next-generation EndaceProbe Platforms for continuous, high-speed packet capture at network edge and branch locations.

As recent cyberthreats have shown, attacks can arise from anywhere and it is necessary for organizations to protect the entire network. Continuous network recording and estate-wide network visibility, in all types of environments, give organizations the ability to determine if, and when, there has been a data breach. Always-on packet capture at 100% line rate with zero loss and a fast global search provides teams with reliable forensic evidence for fast and conclusive incident resolution.

The new 2100 Series EndaceProbes provide sustained recording at up to 40 Gbps, with up to 120 TB of effective packet storage in a compact, 1RU form factor. They are purpose-built for network edge locations, such as remote offices and branch offices. The new models dramatically increase packet capture performance and storage depth. They also quadruple the hosting capacity of previous models, enabling customers to deploy third-party network security and performance monitoring solutions.

“Endace is enabling even greater network visibility by expanding the power and speed of packet capture in a compact, cost-effective EndaceProbe specifically tailored for edge locations,” says Shamus McGillicuddy, VP of Research, Network Management at Enterprise Management Associates. “Organizations gain flexibility and scalability from the increased hosting capacity and performance of these two new models. This enables them to host analysis solutions centrally, without having to ‘rack and stack’ multiple, single-function hardware appliances.”

“SoC teams need to rapidly understand the extent and seriousness of cyberthreats hitting their global networks. Bad actors are looking for any weakness and target every corner of the enterprise, right to the edge,” says Cary Wright, VP of Products at Endace. “EndaceProbe 2100 series dramatically increases a SoC team’s ability to defend the branch and edge locations. Weeks or months of recorded network history and fast global search from a single location allow SoC teams to rapidly understand and remediate even the most serious threats.”

The 2100 Series EndaceProbes will be generally available to customers from October through Endace sales and the company’s network of solution and channel providers.