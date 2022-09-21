Is $15.6 billion enough to protect critical infrastructure?

Several bills totaling $15.6 billion are making their way through the House for the 2023 fiscal year.

While $11.2 billion will go to the Department of Defense, $2.9 billion will be allocated to the Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The $15.6 billion represents an 11% increase over the previous year’s spending and comes on the heels of high-profile attacks targeting critical infrastructure.

In this Help Net Security video, Jeffrey J. Engle, Chair and President of Conquest Cyber, talks about why the increase in spending is necessary and whether it is enough to protect critical infrastructure.