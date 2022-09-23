How to keep public cloud data secure

Nearly two-thirds of respondents to a recent Laminar survey said they currently have data resident in the public cloud (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform). At the same time, only 40.3% said that they had a public cloud data security tool in place to monitor for insider and outsider threats and data exfiltration.

In this Help Net Security video, Amit Shaked, CEO at Laminar, talks about public cloud data security blind spots, and provides tips for organizations to elevate their level of security.