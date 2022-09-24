Moshe Bar joins AlmaLinux Board of Directors

Codenotary CEO and chairman, Moshe Bar was elected to the board of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, which stewards the community owned and governed open source CentOS replacement. Codenotary is a gold sponsor of AlmaLinux and uses the distribution extensively throughout hundreds of cloud instances.

AlmaLinux is a free and open source Linux distribution, created originally by CloudLinux to provide a community-supported, production-grade enterprise operating system that is binary-compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

“The world needs a Linux distribution that is truly owned and supported by the community and prioritizes security, provenance guarantee and trust,“ said Bar. “AlmaLinux has taken on that role amid enthusiastic community adoption.”

Bar was previously a co-founder of Qumranet, the company that developed the now ubiquitous Linux KVM hypervisor, which was acquired by Red Hat, where he then worked as senior vice president for four years.

Prior to that, he founded the cloud hypervisor company XenSource which was acquired by Citrix. Codenotary was started in late 2018 by co-founders Bar, CEO, and Dennis Zimmer, CTO.

AlmaLinux has true open source, community-led governance and puts emphasis on an inclusive, consensus-driven development and delivery approach with its user community. Already used on many hundreds of thousands of servers in the cloud and on-premises, Alma Linux has quickly assumed the lead in stepping into the void created by Centos’ demise.

Codenotary provides tools for notarization and verification of the software development lifecycle attesting to the provenance and safety of the code. The company provides an indelible solution for processing millions of transactions per second, on-premises or in the cloud, and with cryptographic verification.

It gives developers a way to generate and attach a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for development artifacts that include source code, builds, repositories, and more, plus Docker container images for their software.