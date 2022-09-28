Trulioo expands its global footprint to Singapore

Trulioo has officially expanded to Singapore in response to rapidly growing customer demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The move allows Trulioo to directly serve its extensive and expanding enterprise-level APAC customer base.

“As businesses in the Asia-Pacific region continue to shape the future of our digital world, Trulioo is pleased to work alongside them to establish trust online,” said Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo. “Ivan Yang, our APAC director, and his team are excited to work closely with our customers and partners in the region as they set the stage for innovation and technical advancement across industries.”

Singapore is an important global economic hub and topped Coincub’s 2021 ranking of countries prepared for cryptocurrency, which represents a significant share of the Trulioo customer base. Cryptocurrency exchanges rely on Trulioo to provide strong Anti-Money Laundering, Know Your Customer and Proof of Address compliance solutions and enhanced customer onboarding across global markets.

Trulioo Singapore strengthens the company’s global presence, which includes corporate headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia, and offices across North America and Europe. Trulioo has deep roots in the APAC region, and the expansion further bolsters the company’s 24/7 support for its products and services, comprehensive data coverage with leading match rates and partnerships in emerging markets.