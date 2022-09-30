Are you inundated by a never-ending stream of cyberattacks?

Trellix released global research revealing the cost of siloed security, weak spots in protection, and lack of confidence amongst security operations teams. The study of 9,000 global cybersecurity professionals also looks to the future of security and the technology poised to revolutionize security operations.

89% of respondents describe their current security model as “siloed.” Consequentially, 73% are likely allocating budget to advanced solutions, including XDR, to enable an integrated security approach.

“This research reveals how unsustainable the situation is for cybersecurity professionals today,” said Aparna Rayasam, Chief Product Officer, Trellix. “Instead of relying on traditional solutions that add complexity, businesses can reshape security operations with a flexible, intelligent security platform designed to consolidate security tools and quickly remediate threats.”

Protecting the bottom line

84% estimate their organization lost up to 10% of revenue from security breaches in the last twelve months. Medium size businesses (with US$50-100m revenue) lost an average of 8% in revenue, compared to 5% for large businesses (with a turnover of US$10bn – US$25bn), representing revenue losses of between $500m and $1.25bn.

Opportunity to build SecOps confidence

36% of cybersecurity professionals feel “very confident” in their organization’s ability to quickly adapt to new threats, while 60% admit security threats evolve so rapidly, they’re struggling to keep up.

On average, respondents’ organizations deal with 51 cybersecurity incidents each day, while 36% admit they cope with 50 to 200 incidents daily. 46% report being “inundated by a never-ending stream of cyberattacks” as one of their biggest work frustrations.

Disconnected solutions are holding businesses back. Six in ten cybersecurity professionals admit their current security tools do not enable their security operations team to work with maximum efficiency. 34% recognize they have blind spots in their protection today.

XDR

23% of cybersecurity professionals have already implemented XDR in their organization, with a further 42% very likely to do so in the next 18 months.

Additional technologies very likely to be implemented are Network Detection and Response (NDR) (39%), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) (38%) and breach attack simulations (37%).