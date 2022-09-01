7 metrics to measure the effectiveness of your security operations

Given inflation and economic uncertainty, the cybersecurity industry is starting to experience budget cuts, despite a surge in ransomware attacks. As more budgets are going under the microscope, and in some cases, on the chopping block, one of the best ways for security leaders to protect their program is to ensure alignment with their executive teams and boards.

In this Help Net Security video, Andrew Hollister, CSO at LogRhythm, talks about measuring the effectiveness of a security operations program.

This isn’t an easy task, but using the right security metrics, such as mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) to start, enables greater insight within the organization to make wiser decisions and demonstrate value to the board and other stakeholders.