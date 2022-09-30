Zyxel EX5512-T0 AX6000 WiFi 6 Ethernet gateway enhances network capacity for service providers

Zyxel Communications has launched EX5512-T0 AX6000 WiFi 6 Multi-Gigabit Ethernet gateway. The new dual-band wireless 11AX gateway, which enables service providers to deliver 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet internet access to subscribers’ ultra-connected homes, is the first of a complete portfolio of Zyxel multi-gigabit WiFi6 and WiFi 6E solutions, including 1G, 2.5G, and 10G gateways, that will become announced this year.

Equipped with 2.5G Ethernet WAN and LAN ports to eliminate network bottlenecks, EX5512-T0 leverages WiFi 6 technology to deliver wireless speeds of up to 4.8 Gbps on the 5 GHz band and 1.1 Gbps on 2.4 GHz. EX5512-T0 optimizes bandwidth utilization to increase network capacity and the number of simultaneous streams, allowing more users to connect simultaneously with extremely low network latency.

Features and benefits of EX5512-T0 AX6000 WiFi 6 Multi-Gigabit Ethernet gateway include:

Next-generation technology to support bandwidth-intensive applications – EX5512-T0 supports the 802.11ax (WiFi 6) standard to deliver throughput speeds up to 6000 Mbps, enabling operators to provide UHD 4K/8K services, and maximize the performance of next-generation, high-bandwidth, latency-sensitive applications.

Multi-gigabit internet access – The 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet WAN and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports eliminate network bottlenecks and enable service providers to maximize the performance and delivery of advanced services to subscribers. Multi-gigabit speed testing can increase customer satisfaction and loyalty by allowing service providers to easily show their subscribers the network speed they are paying for.

Maximizes network capacity – EX5512-T0 leverages Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) technology to improve average throughput speeds, considerably shorten latency, and increase network efficiency.

Faster time to market – EX5512-T0 enables service providers to easily migrate to the new devices by incorporating the same OPAL firmware trunk applied to all Zyxel CPE, giving service providers the same rich, field-proven feature set and user experience.

TR-069 remote management – TR-069 management allows service providers to manage, configure, monitor, and diagnose client devices remotely, greatly reducing the need for site visits. Remote management and auto-provisioning offers a true "plug-and-play" experience for users, reduces deployment complexities, and can provide service providers significant reductions in operating and maintenance costs.

“Subscriber demands on service providers are higher than ever as the bandwidth demands increase exponentially to support advanced applications in the home such as hybrid work, 8K streaming video, IoT, and home security,” explained Brian Feng, Senior Vice President of Zyxel Communications.

“The performance and effectiveness of these latency-sensitive, bandwidth-intensive applications can be degraded or even rendered unusable by network bottlenecks. The new EX5512 and our growing portfolio of multi-gigabit CPE enable service providers to deliver the quality, high-speed connectivity that the subscribers require, while providing the bandwidth for delivery of advanced applications that increase revenues and customer satisfaction.”, Feng continued.