Cloudflare partners with Yubico to help customers in adopting a hardware key security model

Cloudflare has announced a new offering to make physical security keys the most accessible and economical solution for customers to better secure their business and employees.

Cloudflare customers will be able to purchase Yubico’s security keys, at a “good for the Internet” cost.

A zero trust security model means that no one is trusted, by default, regardless if they’re inside or outside of a corporate network. As such, verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on that organization’s network, including location, familiar devices, and passwords.

Hardware security keys are an additional layer of protection and a method of MFA that has been proven to be phishing-resistant.

Cloudflare customers will be able to claim an offer for Yubico’s Security Key Series at discounted prices – as low as $10 – through their Cloudflare dashboard. Larger organizations using Cloudflare and purchasing a multi-year YubiEnterprise Subscription for YubiKeys will receive a 50% discount off their first year of a 3+ year subscription.

This collaboration aims to make it simple and seamless for organizations of all sizes to acquire, activate, and authenticate with security keys.

In July, Cloudflare prevented a breach by a SMS phishing attack that targeted more than 130 companies, due to the company’s use of Cloudflare zero trust paired with YubiKeys.

Physical security keys strengthen the barrier against attacks and work in conjunction with additional security measures such as DNS filtering, browser isolation, cloud email security, and more, where an attacker would need to compromise every signal.

“We’re always asking ourselves how we can do even more to provide the best possible security to our customers and the Internet-at-large. With phishing attacks on the rise, this means helping to democratize additional security measures to complement the Cloudflare zero trust experience. We experienced this first hand, and wanted to make implementing hardware security keys a no-brainer for any organization,” said Dane Knecht, SVP, Emerging Technology and Incubation at Cloudflare.

“Working with Yubico is just another way we’re trying to make it as seamless as possible to arm our customers with the best zero trust security strategy. Being a Cloudflare zero trust customer introduces an easy, fast and affordable way to implement security keys in your organization, and all part of our greater mission to help build a better Internet.”, Knecht continued.

With Yubico, Cloudflare is ensuring physical security keys are:

Accessible: Now Cloudflare customers can order Security Key Series, supporting FIDO-based authentication, directly through their dashboard. The YubiKey 5 Series, available through YubiEnterprise Subscription, supports multiple authentication protocols, from legacy applications to modern FIDO-based apps and services. The exclusive "good for the Internet" pricing, helps to introduce the value and functionality of hardware keys to Cloudflare customers.

Simple to use: Setting up security keys is easy for participating Cloudflare customers. For Administrators, Cloudflare zero trust makes it easy to use your security keys with any Identity Provider (IdP) and integrates both the keys and IdP into a comprehensive zero trust solution. For employees, a simple guided prompt makes the action of touching a security key for authentication seamless. Security keys work across all devices, operating systems, and areas within an organization.

“Yubico pioneered the modern security key, the YubiKey, and continues to set the industry standard, protecting enterprise customers and consumers from security threats,” said Stina Ehrenvard, CEO and co-founder, Yubico.

“Today’s attacks require modern MFA. Working with Cloudflare will help get more Security Keys and YubiKeys into the hands of their customers, to deliver on the combination of phishing-resistant MFA and provide peace of mind.”, Stina continued.