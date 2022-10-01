LMG Security expands its cybersecurity solutions and services

LMG Security has expanded its selection of cybersecurity advisory, testing, and training services with a new line of cybersecurity solutions.

These solutions are designed to reduce the burden organizations face from implementing or managing cybersecurity technology, as well as create fast, easy access to skilled cybersecurity staff to augment internal teams.

LMG Security offers the following new solutions and services:

Virtual CISO and staff augmentation: Organizations struggle to find and retain cybersecurity talent. LMG Security provides staff augmentation services that enable organizations to access the specialized cybersecurity skills they need on a fractional basis.

Endpoint detection and response implementation: LMG Security implements and seamlessly integrates an endpoint detection and response solution that helps organizations defend against zero-day attacks, supply chain vulnerabilities, and other common cybersecurity threats.

Multi-factor authentication implementation (MFA): Protect against attack vectors such as phishing, business email compromise, and cross-cloud attacks with a customized MFA implementation.

Password manager implementation: A password manager is a simple, affordable way to decrease the risk of a data breach from weak or reused passwords. LMG Security's team implements the password manager and ensures that it is optimally configured.

Managed on-demand employee cybersecurity training: Get experts to design and manage your cybersecurity training for you. An LMG Security cybersecurity specialist will plan and monitor your training program to ensure your employees have the skills to be an effective "human firewall."

Continuous attack surface monitoring: LMG Security's team implements and seamlessly integrates a solution that scans Internet-facing systems to help organizations identify assets that are exposed or vulnerable.

All LMG Security cybersecurity solutions are implemented and managed by experts who ensure that each solution follows all cybersecurity best practices and is optimally integrated with each organization’s existing tech stack.

“Organizations are struggling to find and hire skilled cybersecurity talent,” stated Sherri Davidoff, president and CEO of LMG Security.

“We make it easy for our clients by offering expert virtual CISO and cybersecurity staff augmentation services, as well as implementation and management services for key cybersecurity solutions.” Davidoff continued, “IT teams are stretched to the limit at most organizations. We’re excited to launch these new cybersecurity solutions that will help organizations defend against the constantly changing threat landscape.”, Davidoff continued.