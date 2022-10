Does your organization spend countless resources hardening operating systems in the cloud? That’s why CIS pre-hardens virtual machine (VM) images to CIS Benchmark standards. See how these CIS Hardened Images work by trying one in your cloud environment.

Free trials are available for select CIS Hardened Images in the AWS Marketplace:

Amazon Linux 2

CentOS Linux 7

Microsoft Windows Server 2016

Microsoft Windows Server 2016 STIG

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

Ubuntu Linux 18.04