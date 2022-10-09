Mirantis Container Runtime now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Mirantis has unveiled that Mirantis Container Runtime – latest generation of the Docker Enterprise Engine, the secure container runtime that forms the foundation of Mirantis Container Cloud and Mirantis Kubernetes Engine and is used at the heart of many other Kubernetes deployments – is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Mirantis Container Runtime provides Content Trust and FIPS 140-2 encryption and interoperates with Mirantis Secure Registry to provide elements of a secure software supply chain.

“This is a great opportunity for Azure customers to take advantage of Mirantis Container Runtime’s enterprise-class, secure container run-time,” said Robert Illing, product manager, Mirantis Container Runtime, Mirantis.

“Now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace with the click of a button on a pay-as-you-go basis, customers can use the Mirantis Container Runtime knowing that they are working with a supported distribution with support options to meet the needs of their business.”, Illing continued.

Mirantis Container Runtime is the high-level runtime at the heart of Mirantis Kubernetes Engine, enabling it to operate Swarm and Kubernetes containers efficiently on any substrate. It is based on containerd, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) core container runtime.

Customers will be able to take advantage of continued updates, security patches and support by utilizing the image provided on the Azure Marketplace.

Mirantis is committed to continued support for customers using Microsoft technologies and continues to provide updated support for Microsoft platforms, such as the recent addition of support for Microsoft Server 2022.