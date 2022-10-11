Allurity acquires CSIS Security Group to expand its services into new markets

Allurity has acquired the leading Danish service provider CSIS Security Group A/S (“CSIS”), taking yet another leap towards its goal of becoming Europe’s preferred provider of tech-enabled cybersecurity services.

Founded in 2003, CSIS has built a solid reputation for innovation, deep technical capabilities, and an ability to address the most complex cyber challenges. From its base in Denmark, the company supports some of the most recognized brands in multiple industries throughout the Nordics, the UK, and the US. Central to the company’s unique positioning are its proprietary technology, scalable services, actionable threat intelligence and world-class team of security professionals.

Hot on the heels of other recent acquisitions, CSIS strengthens Allurity’s coverage in Northern Europe and furthers its ambition of becoming Europe’s preferred cybersecurity provider. This strategy is being fulfilled by creating a group of renowned companies that provide high- end services to meet the needs of organizations facing an increasingly complex cyberthreat landscape.

Allurity’s acquisition will accelerate and strengthen CSIS’s strategy execution across its key lines of business: Managed Detection & Response, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protec- tion, Emergency Response and Consultancy Services.

With the change of ownership, CSIS becomes part of a decentralized structure, retaining its operational independence, brand, identity, and culture, while leveraging the scale and synergies of the group.

Daniel Shepherd, CEO of CSIS: “We are truly excited to join a family that shares the same aspirations and ambitions as us. With Allurity we have found a partner that supports our growth plan and provides us with an increased ability to invest in all aspects of our business, including our people and technology. Through their flexible ecosystem and our new sister companies, we will be able to reach more customers and expand our services into new markets”.

Frida Westerberg, CEO of Allurity: “I am delighted to welcome CSIS to our growing group, consisting of best-in-class cybersecurity service providers in Europe. CSIS is an important player in Northern Europe with a great reputation and fantastic growth potential. CSIS brings unique expertise, a scalable tech platform and high ambitions and we are committed to supporting them to reach their full potential. Together we have the common goal of fighting cybercrime and making the world a better place.”